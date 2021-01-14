Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANFC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANFC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANFC opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Black Ridge Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80.

Get Black Ridge Oil & Gas alerts:

Black Ridge Oil & Gas Company Profile

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Ridge Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Ridge Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.