BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Price Up 22.4%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) rose 22.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.11. Approximately 61,388,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 18,030,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $2,605,874.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,007,501.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,086 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,420,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 38,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 406,952 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,795,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,457,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 30,670 shares in the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

