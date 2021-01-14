BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Price Up 22.4%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) rose 22.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.11. Approximately 61,388,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 18,030,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.
In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $2,605,874.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,007,501.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,086 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,420,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 38,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 406,952 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,795,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,457,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 30,670 shares in the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.
See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.