Blackmoon (BMC) Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Blackmoon has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $114.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Blackmoon token can currently be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blackmoon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00046135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.38 or 0.00379419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00037402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,561.87 or 0.04048268 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00013472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013048 BTC.

Blackmoon Token Profile

Blackmoon (BMC) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

Blackmoon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blackmoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blackmoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.