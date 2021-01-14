BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 98.1% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 4th quarter worth $469,000.

Shares of NYSE:EGF opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $13.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

