BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 750,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,694,000 after buying an additional 56,069 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth $297,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 33.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter worth $300,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of BBN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.22. The stock had a trading volume of 315,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,696. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.