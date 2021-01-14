Blockburn One Day Volume Reaches $190.00 (BURN)

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Blockburn coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockburn has traded up 241% against the U.S. dollar. Blockburn has a total market cap of $36,189.70 and approximately $190.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00104759 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.04 or 0.00305966 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00012059 BTC.

Blockburn Profile