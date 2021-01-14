Blocknet Hits Market Cap of $12.73 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $12.73 million and approximately $18,531.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for $1.71 or 0.00004458 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016464 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007640 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003467 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 89.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

