Blockstack (STX) Hits Market Cap of $397.13 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockstack has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $397.13 million and $13.93 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockstack alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00042087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.41 or 0.00377031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00038019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.46 or 0.03892224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012672 BTC.

About Blockstack

Blockstack is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Buying and Selling Blockstack

Blockstack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.