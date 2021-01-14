Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $221.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to report $221.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $219.66 million and the highest is $222.50 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $213.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $770.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $764.52 million to $780.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $979.80 million, with estimates ranging from $971.40 million to $990.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.93 million.

BE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,925.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $85,851.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,148.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 989,769 shares of company stock valued at $24,229,558 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,706,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,542,000 after buying an additional 944,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,669,000 after buying an additional 526,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,529,000 after buying an additional 159,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,911,000 after acquiring an additional 896,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BE opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

