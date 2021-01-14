Blue Whale EXchange Market Cap Tops $1.24 Million (BWX)

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $258,719.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blue Whale EXchange alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00046352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.44 or 0.00384953 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00037812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,574.78 or 0.04083933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012978 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Profile

Blue Whale EXchange is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,940,173 coins. The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official message board is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

Blue Whale EXchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Whale EXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Whale EXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Whale EXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blue Whale EXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blue Whale EXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.