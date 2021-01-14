Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 917,300 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the December 15th total of 528,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 4.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 22,795 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 173,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 15,406 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 148,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

BRG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,553. The company has a current ratio of 206.28, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.77). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.27%.

BRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

