Blur (BLUR) Price Tops $0.0220 on Major Exchanges

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Blur has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blur coin can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Blur has a market capitalization of $140,304.40 and approximately $44,044.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00036144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00106842 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00058501 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00228439 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000621 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,081.44 or 0.84020894 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 6,723,356 coins and its circulating supply is 6,363,356 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

