BMO Capital Markets Lowers Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Price Target to C$26.00

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Shaw Communications from C$29.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Cormark increased their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a C$27.00 target price on Shaw Communications and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

SJR.B traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$22.49. 3,443,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,298. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.51. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$17.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.40 billion and a PE ratio of 17.00.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.