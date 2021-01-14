BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Outperform Rating for L Brands (NYSE:LB)

L Brands (NYSE:LB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.65% from the stock’s current price.

LB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on L Brands from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $46.16 on Thursday. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $48.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 189,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 55,222 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

