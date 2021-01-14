BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L) (LON:BGSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $149.80

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L) (LON:BGSC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 149.80 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 146.60 ($1.92), with a volume of 647127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.20 ($1.92).

The firm has a market capitalization of £859.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 128.34. The company has a current ratio of 21.11, a quick ratio of 21.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a GBX 0.55 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.57%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Bannerman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £6,200 ($8,100.34).

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L) Company Profile (LON:BGSC)

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

