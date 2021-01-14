BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) received a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.56 ($55.95).

Shares of EPA:BNP traded down €0.32 ($0.38) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €45.03 ($52.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,471,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas SA has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €44.08 and a 200 day moving average of €37.45.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

