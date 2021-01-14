Boenning Scattergood Reiterates Neutral Rating for OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $20.49. 1,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.94.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 1,900 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 773.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

