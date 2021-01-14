Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 130,659 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 778,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,659 shares during the period. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $29,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 54,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 82,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLQL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.25. 40,059 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.47. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

