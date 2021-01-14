Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 4,400 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,269. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $130.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.