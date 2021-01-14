Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 290,689 Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 290,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,560,000. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.20% of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 152,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 101,287 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 214,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,332 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,659,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 48,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period.

HYLB remained flat at $$50.08 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,728,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,362. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.73. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $38.04 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

