Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $62.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,636,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,660,925. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

