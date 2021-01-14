Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 1,729 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,272,000 after buying an additional 2,538,609 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15,619.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,200,000 after acquiring an additional 586,823 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,146,000 after acquiring an additional 452,315 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 778,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,970,000 after acquiring an additional 339,306 shares during the period. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,691,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.09. 5,785,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,684. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.08 and its 200-day moving average is $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.