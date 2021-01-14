Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 875 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 367,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,217,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $571,485.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.84.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

