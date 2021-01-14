Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 17.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $666,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 527.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE traded down $8.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $463.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,502,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $487.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,148 shares of company stock worth $3,845,820 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.27.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

