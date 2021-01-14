Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.94. 3,300,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,704,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

