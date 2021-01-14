Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,520,000 after buying an additional 1,385,679 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,958,000 after purchasing an additional 161,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,305,000 after purchasing an additional 328,076 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,186,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,132,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,991,000 after purchasing an additional 185,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $150,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $150,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $8,104,878. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,639. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.56. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.37%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

