Bogart Wealth LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,356 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after buying an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,127,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 350.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,943,000 after buying an additional 1,490,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 694.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,506,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,542,000 after buying an additional 1,316,646 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.46.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $7.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,642,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,401,346. The company has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $106.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

