Bogart Wealth LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 156.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,541 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,889 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,054 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,926,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 213,793.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,135,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.99. 5,148,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,746,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.67. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $92.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

