Bogart Wealth LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 934,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,448,000 after buying an additional 35,581 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 886,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,629,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 94.7% during the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,068,000 after purchasing an additional 421,722 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 655,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,238,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.91. 507,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,864. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.72. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $93.54.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

