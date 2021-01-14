Bogart Wealth LLC Has $15.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,644 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.9% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.28. 7,191,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,652,404. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

