Bogart Wealth LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up about 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 780,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,574,000 after acquiring an additional 100,279 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.82.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,984,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

