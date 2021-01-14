Bogart Wealth LLC Has $3.90 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,836 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,305,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,101,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 10.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,359,000 after acquiring an additional 77,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 27.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $375,803,000 after acquiring an additional 148,192 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $36.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $743.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $716.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $624.97. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $1.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.17.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

