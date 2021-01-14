Bogart Wealth LLC Has $31.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 630,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,878 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 5.9% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $31,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,550,000 after buying an additional 1,253,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 354.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,031,000 after buying an additional 925,761 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 309.3% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,138,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,524,000 after buying an additional 860,109 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 900,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,559,000 after buying an additional 59,965 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 801,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,508,000 after buying an additional 225,380 shares during the period.

Shares of ICSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.53. 938,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54.

