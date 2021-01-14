Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 65.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,470 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,671,000 after purchasing an additional 52,757 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $235,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 29.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $1,363,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total transaction of $928,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,994,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,499 shares of company stock valued at $50,344,292 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.97.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $215.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,369,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424,004. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $197.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

