Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 4,423 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $16,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brightworth lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 58,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.15. 2,452,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,930,601. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $93.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.02.

