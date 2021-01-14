Bogart Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,868 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 41,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 49,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,151 shares of company stock worth $4,375,989 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $75.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,898,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040,372. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.38. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.