Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $77.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.53. Boliden AB has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $77.75.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

