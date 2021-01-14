Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Up 85.2% in December

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,027,300 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the December 15th total of 554,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,273.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of BOLIF stock opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

