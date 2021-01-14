Bonterra Resources (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) shares traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.98. 64,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 97,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BONXF)

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold deposits. The Company's projects include the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Quebec, Canada.

