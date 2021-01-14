BOOM (BOOM) Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One BOOM coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BOOM has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $6,704.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM's total supply is 971,259,139 coins and its circulating supply is 782,228,406 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

BOOM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

