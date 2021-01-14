Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.22 million.

BOOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.54.

BOOT opened at $54.22 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 47.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,905,000 after purchasing an additional 965,164 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,715.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 294,539 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.6% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,742,000.

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

