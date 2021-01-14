BORA Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.49 Million (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, BORA has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One BORA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. BORA has a market capitalization of $27.29 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.77 or 0.00372038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00037931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,569.25 or 0.04032650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012765 BTC.

BORA Coin Profile

BORA is a coin. It was first traded on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,244,247 coins. The official website for BORA is boraecosystem.com . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

Buying and Selling BORA

BORA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BORA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

