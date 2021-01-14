BoringDAO (BOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.69 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. BoringDAO has a market cap of $14.69 million and $4.21 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO token can now be bought for approximately $335.28 or 0.00880061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00031946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00107596 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00235773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00059136 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000656 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,696.59 or 0.85824616 BTC.

BoringDAO Token Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

BoringDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

