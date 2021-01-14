BOScoin (BOS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $308.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One BOScoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $308.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003388 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000065 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.