Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) (LON:BOD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Shares of Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) (LON:BOD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.73. Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 139,655 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £5.80 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.73.

About Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Its flagship project is Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

