Bounce Token (BOT) Market Cap Hits $11.77 Million

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:BOT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. Bounce Token has a market capitalization of $11.77 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounce Token token can currently be bought for $399.09 or 0.01016765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bounce Token has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00036650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00107124 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00059503 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00229213 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,717.44 or 0.83354988 BTC.

Bounce Token Token Profile

Bounce Token was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,500 tokens. The official message board for Bounce Token is medium.com/@bouncefinance . Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounce Token is bounce.finance

Buying and Selling Bounce Token

Bounce Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

