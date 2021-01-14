Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Trading Up 14.8%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)’s share price was up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 12,828,272 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,123,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BOXL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Boxlight from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Boxlight from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $106.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 3.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 45.10% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boxlight Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Mark Starkey bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Ross Pope bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,900. Corporate insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Boxlight during the third quarter worth $57,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boxlight during the third quarter worth $104,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Boxlight during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Boxlight by 2,118.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

