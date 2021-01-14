Breiter Capital Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.1% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $3.79 on Thursday, reaching $349.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,807. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $97.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

