Breiter Capital Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 141.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.4% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $117,040,000 after acquiring an additional 81,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 127,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $359.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.50.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.80 on Thursday, reaching $352.24. 186,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,015. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.90. The company has a market cap of $334.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.