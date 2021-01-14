Breiter Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,463,000 after purchasing an additional 298,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,440,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,036,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,579,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after purchasing an additional 224,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.95. 133,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,172,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.55. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

